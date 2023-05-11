Franklin Templeton to List Blockchain Fund Targeting Institutional Investors

Franklin Templeton, which has some $1.4 trillion in assets under management, plans to add to its crypto market offerings with a second blockchain fund, according to a Wednesday filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The Blockchain Fund II is a private equity fund and will carry a minimum investment of $100,000. The firm's previous blockchain fund, established in late 2021 was venture capital-focused. The offering also differs from the firm's foray into crypto last year, which involved separately managed accounts (SMA) strategies through investment in the 10-15 largest digital assets.

The listing demonstrates the ongoing interest mainstream financial institutions are taking in blockchain and digital asset investments.

Franklin Templeton has also been a proponent of the use of blockchain technology to support traditional financial instruments, processing transactions for its OnChain U.S. Government Money Market Fund (FOBXX) on the Stellar and Polygon networks.