Elon Musk Tweets a Milady NFT, Floor Price Soars on OpenSea

Twitter CEO Elon Musk on Wednesday delighted fans of the counterculture non-fungible token (NFT) collection Miladys, when he shared a meme containing the instantly recognizable image of one of the avatar NFTs overlaid with the words, “There is no meme, I love you."

pic.twitter.com/4s6HwnCY74 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 10, 2023

The collection instantly shot to the top trending spot on NFT marketplace OpenSea, with the floor price briefly hitting an all-time high of 7.3 ETH (approximately $13,700), then dipping back down to 5.6 ETH at press time. The collection has seen a 59% increase in floor price over the past seven days.

Miladys are a profile-pic (PFP) NFT consisting of 9,823 NFTS featuring wide-eyed childlike faces. Despite the innocent imagery, the collection has faced controversy over conspiracy theories and slurs shared by the creator behind Remilia and the project, known as Charlotte Fang, Charlie Fang, or Charlemagne. Remilia’s CEO admitted that he was behind an offensive twitter account and other posts and left the project.

OK, full disclosure: I was Miya. And its toxic baggage that’s hurting Milady community & poisoning the vibe. I apologize about trying to hide the past account—Miya has nothing to do with Milady Maker & should stay that way so I’ll be stepping down from the team from here. — ♡ Charlotte Fang 🐉 Crown Prince (@CharlotteFang77) May 21, 2022

