Fear and Greed Index daily update

Today’s Fear & Greed Index is 52, the level is Neutral.

According to Alternative.me, the Crypto Fear and Greed Index stands at 52 (noon, UTC+0), landing in the “neutral” segment. This signifies a neutral level of optimism among the majority of cryptocurrency investors.

Compared to yesterday, the level of Greed has slightly increased from 51 to 52. Throughout last week, the index oscillated between 64 and 52, indicating a decrease in the level of greed.