Hungarian Central Bank Sees No Imminent Need for E-Forint

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
DeFi Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
OTC Trading
Spot, Options, Algo Orders and more
Accept Crypto Payment
Allow your customers to pay with crypto
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Markets Overview
Overview of the crypto market with real-time prices and key data
Trading Data
View top market movers and price performance
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Trading Bots
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
OTC Block Trading
RFQ and trade large spot orders
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Futures Markets
View trends and opportunities in the Futures Markets before trading
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH Staking
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Capital Connect
Connecting investors and investment managers
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Hungarian Central Bank Sees No Imminent Need for E-Forint

Coindesk - Jack Schickler
2023-05-10 14:16
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
Hungary sees no urgent need for a widely available central bank digital currency (CBDC) but is experimenting to see if one could help the unbanked, a senior official said on Wednesday.
In principle, as a European Union (EU) member, Hungary is obliged to join the euro but has not appeared in any great rush to set a date for abandoning its own currency, the forint.
Many European authorities, including central banks responsible for the pound, euro and Swedish krona, are actively exploring whether to issue their currencies in digital form. The European Central Bank is due later this year to decide whether to start developing a digital euro, and in the U.K. the Bank of England has said a digital pound is “likely” to be needed in future.
“For the moment we don't see any imminent need for large scale retail CBDC to be introduced” by regular citizens and merchants, Anikó Szombati, Chief Digital Officer of the Hungarian Central Bank, said at an event hosted by think tank the Official Monetary and Financial Institutions Forum.
But, she added, “we are also exploring the possibilities for issuing a central bank digital currency” via a series of pilots, and “would like to remain in the forefront of CBDC research.”
Studies by international standard-setter the Bank for International Settlements suggest that 9 in 10 central banks from around the world are exploring a CBDC.
“In considering CBDC, you first have to identify your motivation based on either severe market failure or a very strong policy objective,” Szombati said, adding that getting more people into the financial system could offer one incentive, with 13% of Hungarian adults not having bank accounts.
View full text