Binance Market Update (2023-05-10)
Binance
2023-05-10 09:30
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.14T, down by -0.19% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $27,353 and $27,850 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $27,556, down by -0.13%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include OG, USTC, and KAVA, up by 34%, 12%, and 10%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- Crypto Whales Accumulate Millions in Pepecoin As Trading Volume Shifts to Binance
- Ethereum’s Total Value Locked Hits New All-time High
- Market Makers Jane Street, Jump Retreating From U.S. Crypto Trading: Bloomberg
- PayPal Reveals Almost $1 Billion in Crypto Holdings Amid Growing Adoption
- Warren Buffett Dumps $13.3B in Stocks — a Warning Sign for Bitcoin and Risk-assets?
Market movers:
- ETH: $1837 (-0.32%)
- BNB: $310.8 (-1.33%)
- XRP: $0.4247 (+0.62%)
- ADA: $0.3591 (-1.07%)
- DOGE: $0.07269 (+0.25%)
- SOL: $20.54 (-0.34%)
- MATIC: $0.8653 (-2.57%)
- TRX: $0.0695 (+1.62%)
- DOT: $5.308 (-0.36%)
- LTC: $79.06 (+0.15%)
Top gainers on Binance:
