Prime Protocol Integrates Chainlink Price Feeds on Moonbeam

Chainlink announced via Twitter on Tuesday that Prime Protocol has integrated Chainlink Price Feeds on Mainnet. By integrating the Chainlink Price Feeds, Prime pointed out that it now has access to high-quality, tamper-proof price feeds needed to help accurately calculate the value of collateral deposited to our platform. This will provide its users with stronger assurances that loans are fairly liquidated according to preset collateral ratios and that the protocol remains fully solvent at all times.

Chainlink Network (LINK) aims to provide tamper-proof inputs and outputs of data for smart contracts on any blockchain. LINK is down by 1% over the past 24 hours and is trading at $6.525 at press time.