Spark Protocol Integrates Chainlink Price Feeds

Chainlink announced via Twitter on Tuesday that Spark Protocol, a protocol powered by MakerDAO, has successfully integrated the DAI/USD, ETH/USD, and stETH/USD Chainlink Price Feeds. In doing so, Spark Protocol is bolstering its oracle infrastructure with the Chainlink Price Feeds and pioneering the first integration of Chainlink Price Feeds in the MakerDAO ecosystem.

Chainlink Network (LINK) aims to provide tamper-proof inputs and outputs of data for smart contracts on any blockchain. LINK is down by 1% over the past 24 hours and is trading at $6.525 at press time.