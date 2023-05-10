PayPal Holds $1 Billion in Crypto on Balance Sheet, Records Show

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
DeFi Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
OTC Trading
Spot, Options, Algo Orders and more
Accept Crypto Payment
Allow your customers to pay with crypto
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Markets Overview
Overview of the crypto market with real-time prices and key data
Trading Data
View top market movers and price performance
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Trading Bots
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
OTC Block Trading
RFQ and trade large spot orders
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Futures Markets
View trends and opportunities in the Futures Markets before trading
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH Staking
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Capital Connect
Connecting investors and investment managers
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

PayPal Holds $1 Billion in Crypto on Balance Sheet, Records Show

Cryptopotato - Andrew Throuvalas
2023-05-10 11:55
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
Online payments giant PayPal held nearly $1 billion worth of cryptocurrency on its balance sheet by the end of Q1 2023, according to a 10-Q filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Customers Crypto in the Green

The filing, dated for the quarterly period ending March 31 2023, showed that PayPal held $943 million worth of customers’ Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), and Litecoin (LTC) on its balance sheet as of that time. None of its crypto belongs to anyone other than its customers.
That’s a $339 million increase in customer crypto assets from the previous quarter, representing a 56% rise. This is largely in line with Bitcoin’s 72% rise during that time, from $16,547 on December 31 to $28,478 on March 31.
The company’s current crypto breakdown consists of $499 million worth of BTC, $362 million in ETH, and the other $82 million in BCH and LTC.
PayPal explained in its 10-Q that it lets customers buy, sell, receive, send, and hold said cryptocurrencies, and use the proceeds from their respective sales to purchase goods and services at checkout.
“We maintain the internal recordkeeping of our customers’ crypto assets, including the amount and type of crypto asset owned by each of our customers,” PayPal said in the filing.
PayPal also said that it will fully protect customers from unauthorized crypto purchases or sales, and from unauthorized crypto transfers up to $50,000 lifetime.

PayPal’s Crypto Support

The payments company enabled customers to withdraw crypto assets to personal wallets in June.
PayPal CEO Dan Schulman said he was “bullish on cryptocurrencies of all kinds” during a web summit event in 2020, after admitting that he personally owned Bitcoin in 2019.
In March 2022, he added that CBDCs, stablecoins, and digital wallets will “redefine a lot of the financial world going forward.”
PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel has shown particular respect for Bitcoin’s power in the past, suggesting it could undermine the global strength of the US dollar. However, his VC firm cashed out of all of its crypto holdings in 2023 after HODLing for 8 years.
The post PayPal Holds $1 Billion in Crypto on Balance Sheet, Records Show appeared first on CryptoPotato.
View full text