Binance to Move 18 Tokens into the Innovation Zone on May 10, 2023

Binance has announced plans to move 18 tokens into the Innovation Zone on May 10, 2023, as a result of recent reviews. The tokens being moved are AirDAO (AMB), Ark (ARK), BitShares (BTS), Drep (DREP), FTX Token (FTT), Gifto (GFT), JasmyCoin (JASMY), Loom Network (LOOM), Enzyme (MLN), OAX (OAX), OMG Network (OMG), PERL.eco (PERL), pNetwork (PNT), SONM (SNM), Serum (SRM), Voyager Token (VGX), WazirX (WRX), and DFI.Money (YFII).

Introduced as a dedicated space for users to trade innovative projects that come with higher volatility and risk compared to other listed tokens, the Innovation Zone allows for the ongoing evaluation of such projects. Tokens moved to the Innovation Zone will be closely monitored for developments by Binance.