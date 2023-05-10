Grayscale Launches Funds Trust, Files for Three New Crypto ETFs

In a move that underscores its commitment to expanding global asset management capabilities, Grayscale Investments has announced the formation of Grayscale Funds Trust and filing for three new exchange-traded funds.

Grayscale Investments, a crypto digital asset manager, has announced the establishment of a new entity, the Grayscale Funds Trust. This development, structured as a Delaware statutory trust, is part of Grayscale’s ongoing efforts to broaden its global asset management capabilities.

In connection with this, Grayscale also aims to expand its exchange-traded fund (ETF) portfolio, under the stewardship of Dave LaValle.

In conjunction with the Trust’s formation, Grayscale has filed a Registration Statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for the potential introduction of three new funds.

These proposed funds are the Grayscale Ethereum Futures ETF, the Grayscale Global Bitcoin Composite ETF, and the Grayscale Privacy ETF, which would provide additional options for those interested in the digital asset market.

However, it’s important to note that this Registration Statement has yet to be approved by the SEC. Until it becomes effective, securities related to the Grayscale Funds Trust cannot be sold or purchased.

This means potential investors should be aware that any offer or sale of these securities would be unlawful in any state until the necessary registration or qualification under that state’s securities laws.

As with any investment, potential investors are reminded to review the prospectus carefully. This document contains essential information about the funds, including investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses though it is still subject to changes.

