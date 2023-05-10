EU Embraces Blockchain, Launches Official Platform to Transform Data Management

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
DeFi Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
OTC Trading
Spot, Options, Algo Orders and more
Accept Crypto Payment
Allow your customers to pay with crypto
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Markets Overview
Overview of the crypto market with real-time prices and key data
Trading Data
View top market movers and price performance
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Trading Bots
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
OTC Block Trading
RFQ and trade large spot orders
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Futures Markets
View trends and opportunities in the Futures Markets before trading
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH Staking
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

EU Embraces Blockchain, Launches Official Platform to Transform Data Management

CrryptoNews - Sarah Jansen
2023-05-10 02:35
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
The European Blockchain Services Infrastructure (EBSI) is launching a publicly accessible blockchain platform in collaboration with Norway and Liechtenstein.
The regulated and permissioned blockchain will transform data management with its security and transparency.
JUST IN: EU Develops its Own Official Blockchain. Belgium aims to transform EBSI technical project into political projects during its European presidency in 2024, according to a minister.
— Crypto Research Group (@CRG_crypto) May 9, 2023

Distributing nodes

To promote blockchain adoption across the European Union (EU), the new initiative will see Germany, the largest economy in Europe; and Netherlands operate three and four nodes, respectively. Meanwhile, France and Italy will each have two.
The initiative has already made significant progress as it focuses on on-chain verification of university certificates.
Belgium’s Digital Minister Mathieu Michel said the initiative is only the beginning as they drive to promote digital inclusion across the EU.
“EBSI is a project which exists right now, but that’s the beginning of something. There are some kinds of tiny applications trying to make some proof of concept.”
Michel also emphasized the importance of trust and regulation in the broader blockchain ecosystem. He noted that cryptocurrencies serve much more than been currencies. In his view, tokens can represent document ownership, credentials, and property rights, while also protecting privacy.
You might also like: Liechtenstein explores bitcoin payment option for government services
Since the EU presidency rotates among member states every six months, the current holder can establish and prioritize agendas.
Belgium’s EU presidency will start in 2024. Then, the initiative may be put into play as a political initiative.

More than a run-of-the-mill initiative

The proposed blockchain platform is expected to foster greater transparency, security, and trust in the digital economy the EU aims to build.
Analysts agree that this project is not just another run-of-the-mill blockchain initiative. Instead, it has the potential to establish a robust digital infrastructure at a continental level.
Read more: Franklin Templeton launches US-registered fund on blockchain with Polygon
View full text