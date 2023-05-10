NFT Project Pudgy Penguins Secures $9 Million

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
DeFi Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
OTC Trading
Spot, Options, Algo Orders and more
Accept Crypto Payment
Allow your customers to pay with crypto
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Markets Overview
Overview of the crypto market with real-time prices and key data
Trading Data
View top market movers and price performance
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Trading Bots
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
OTC Block Trading
RFQ and trade large spot orders
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Futures Markets
View trends and opportunities in the Futures Markets before trading
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH Staking
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

NFT Project Pudgy Penguins Secures $9 Million

CoinCu - Harold
2023-05-10 01:45
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
Key Points:
  • Pudgy Penguins has secured $9 million in a seed round led by 1kx in order to extend its Web3 intellectual property.
  • The fresh funds will be used to expand the company’s intellectual property and staff.
Six months after the CEO of Pudgy Penguins denied that the NFT collection was looking to raise up to $10 million, the company has revealed that it has raised $9 million in its seed round.
1kx, an early-stage investment company specializing in ecosystem development, led the deal. According to the release, Big Brain Holdings, Kronos Research, the creators of LayerZero Labs, Old Fashion Research, and CRIT Investments also participated.
After its start in 2021 and purchase by now-CEO Luca Netz in April 2022, the popular NFT brand has grown its IP. The company said that its Pudgy GIFs had received 3 billion views and that it now has hundreds of thousands of Instagram followers.
Pudgy Penguins’ Chief Executive Officer, Luca Netz, stated:
“Pudgy Penguins is more than just an NFT project – it is a transcendent IP brand that is providing a community of both crypto-native and non-crypto native consumers with enjoyable products, experiences, and content. With the backing of our partners and community, we are excited to create the leading Web3 IP brand of tomorrow, and to introduce Web3 to the public in a simple, seamless way.”
The brand has almost 40,000 users on Discord, which often has the most passionate community players. Thus far, Pudgy Penguins has done an outstanding job of creating a recognizable brand.
Pudgy Penguins has already brought Web3 IP to folks who may not even know what NFTs are, with over 3 billion views on its GIFs and 500,000 followers, and tens of millions of views on Instagram. The company, in addition to its incredible marketing force, is introducing a toy line, Pudgy Toys, that puts Web3 IP and blockchain technology into the homes of ordinary people in unprecedented ways.
Netz said that Pudgy Penguins is more than simply an NFT endeavor, highlighting the brand’s community component. The complete supply of 8,888 Pudgy Penguin NFTs, a collection of photos of penguins in different attire, is owned by 4,592 owners.
Pudgy Penguins said in its financing announcement that the company would utilize the new funds to further commercialize its brand’s intellectual property, including via merchandise.
And, although those actions have put Pudgy Penguins up to explore mainstream ambitions, the project has also developed its cachet among NFT die-hards, no doubt aided in part by being one of the few profile picture (PFP) projects that have actually gained value despite the industry’s overall decline.
DISCLAIMER: The information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your research before investing.
Join us to keep track of news: https://linktr.ee/coincu
Harold
Coincu News
View full text