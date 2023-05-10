Crypto Media Outlet Blockworks Secures $12M Funding for Expansion, Research

Cryptocurrency media outlet Blockworks announced on Tuesday a $12 million investment led by 10T Holdings with participation from Framework Ventures and Santiago Santos.

With this new investment, Blockworks said it wants to tackle the challenges of fragmentation in cryptocurrency research, data and analytics.

The company's aim is to develop Blockworks Research, an all-encompassing investment platform combining real-time news, data, analytics, research and governance to enable financial institutions and seasoned cryptocurrency investors to make better-informed decisions.

The company further stated it plans to grow its team, invest in new technology and expand its international presence.

Co-founders Jason Yanowitz and Michael Ippolito said in an announcement: "Financial institutions and deeply crypto-native investors rely on Blockworks Research to make better decisions. This investment allows us to double-down on this effort to bring better information to the industry.”

