Goldman Sachs, Microsoft, Deloite and Others Join Forces on Blockchain Superhighway

Fintech firm Digital Asset is launching the Canton Network, a privacy-enabled interoperable blockchain network aimed at offering decentralized infrastructure for institutional clients.

The network's participants reportedly include BNP Paribas (OTC: BNPQY), Deloitte, Cboe Global Markets, Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS), Broadridge (NYSE: BR), S&P Global, and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT).

The Canton Network answers industry demands for blockchain solutions that maintain essential privacy requirements, according to Chris Zuehlke, a partner at financial services firm DRW.

The network connects applications developed with Digital Asset's smart-contract language, Daml, enabling financial market systems to interoperate and synchronize.

Deutsche Börse Group's Head of Issuer Services and New Digital Markets Jens Hachmeister emphasized the importance of such solutions for future digital and distributed financial market infrastructures.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.