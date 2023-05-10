Crypto Media Outlet Blockworks Raises $12M At $135M Valuation

Crypto media outlet Blockworks has raised $12 million in a funding round led by private equity firm 10T Holdings at a $135 million post-money valuation. The capital will be used to help expand the outlet’s research and data analytics offering, Blockworks Research.

“For the past year, we’ve been building Blockworks Research, a powerful investment platform that brings together data, analytics, research, governance, and real-time news,” Blockworks co-founders Jason Yanowitz and Michael Ippolito wrote in an announcement post. “Financial institutions and deeply crypto-native investors rely on Blockworks Research to make better decisions. This investment allows us to double-down on this effort to bring better information to the industry.”

Framework Ventures and Santiago Santos also participated in the round.

The new investment comes during a particularly difficult time for crypto-focused publications due to the extended bear market and a number of high-profile scandals that have further rocked the industry. The Block revealed in December secret financial ties to Sam Bankman-Fried’s Alameda Research. And CoinDesk's parent company, Digital Currency Group, announced on Tuesday that it is looking to refinance the outstanding obligations owed to its bankrupt lending division Genesis.