Binance Announces Removal of Trading Pairs Effective May 11, 2023

Binance has announced plans to remove and cease trading on several spot trading pairs starting on May 11, 2023. The affected trading pairs are as follows:

At 03:00 (UTC) on May 11, 2023: AR/BNB, BURGER/BNB, JASMY/BNB, JASMY/ETH, OMG/BTC.

At 06:00 (UTC) on May 11, 2023: PROS/ETH, UNFI/ETH, VIB/ETH, VITE/BUSD, WAVES/BNB, WRX/BNB.