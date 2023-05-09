copy link
create picture
more
Binance Announces Removal of Trading Pairs Effective May 11, 2023
Binance News Team
2023-05-09 09:24
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
Binance has announced plans to remove and cease trading on several spot trading pairs starting on May 11, 2023. The affected trading pairs are as follows:
- At 03:00 (UTC) on May 11, 2023: AR/BNB, BURGER/BNB, JASMY/BNB, JASMY/ETH, OMG/BTC.
- At 06:00 (UTC) on May 11, 2023: PROS/ETH, UNFI/ETH, VIB/ETH, VITE/BUSD, WAVES/BNB, WRX/BNB.
Users will still be able to trade the above assets on other available trading pairs on Binance. Additionally, the exchange will terminate strategy trading services for these spot trading pairs at the respective times mentioned earlier. Users are strongly advised to update and/or cancel their trading strategies prior to the cessation of strategy trading services to avoid any potential losses.
View full text