Binance to Delist WRX/BTC Isolated Margin Pair

Binance Margin has announced the delisting of the WRX/BTC isolated margin pair, which will take effect on May 15, 2023, at 06:00 (UTC). The exchange will suspend WRX/BTC isolated margin borrowing beginning May 10, 2023, at 06:00 (UTC).

On May 15, 2023, at 06:00 (UTC), Binance will close users' positions, conduct an automatic settlement, and cancel all pending orders on the WRX/BTC isolated margin pair before delisting it from the platform.