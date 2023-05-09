copy link
Binance to Delist WRX/BTC Isolated Margin Pair
Binance News Team
2023-05-09 08:37
Binance Margin has announced the delisting of the WRX/BTC isolated margin pair, which will take effect on May 15, 2023, at 06:00 (UTC). The exchange will suspend WRX/BTC isolated margin borrowing beginning May 10, 2023, at 06:00 (UTC).
On May 15, 2023, at 06:00 (UTC), Binance will close users' positions, conduct an automatic settlement, and cancel all pending orders on the WRX/BTC isolated margin pair before delisting it from the platform.
Users are strongly advised to close their positions and transfer their assets from Margin Wallets to Spot Wallets before the cessation of margin trading at 06:00 (UTC) on May 15, 2023. Binance will not be responsible for any potential losses incurred during the delisting process.
