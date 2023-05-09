copy link
Binance Introduces FLOKI & PEPE on Cross Margin Platform
Binance News Team
2023-05-09 06:02
Binance has announced expanding its offerings by adding FLOKI and PEPE as new borrowable assets on its Cross Margin platform. This development provides users with additional options for leveraging their trades and more opportunities for potential gains in the ever-evolving crypto market.
