Binance Expands Flexible Loan Service with 10 New Loanable Assets

Binance has announced that its Flexible Loan service has expanded its offerings to include ten new loanable assets: PEPE, FLOKI, ALCX, IDEX, IMX, LQTY, PERP, REQ, RPL, and WING. Users can refer to Loan Data for the latest interest rates and the full list of loanable and collateral assets.

Binance Flexible Loan is an isolated, overcollateralized, open-term loan product that requires users to pledge collateral greater than the value of the digital assets received. With flexible loans being open-term, users can maintain their positions indefinitely as long as the service supports the loaned and collateral digital assets, and the applicable Loan-to-Value (LTV) ratios remain within acceptable limits.