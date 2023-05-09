copy link
Binance Expands Flexible Loan Service with 10 New Loanable Assets
Binance News Team
2023-05-09 05:30
Binance has announced that its Flexible Loan service has expanded its offerings to include ten new loanable assets: PEPE, FLOKI, ALCX, IDEX, IMX, LQTY, PERP, REQ, RPL, and WING. Users can refer to Loan Data for the latest interest rates and the full list of loanable and collateral assets.
Binance Flexible Loan is an isolated, overcollateralized, open-term loan product that requires users to pledge collateral greater than the value of the digital assets received. With flexible loans being open-term, users can maintain their positions indefinitely as long as the service supports the loaned and collateral digital assets, and the applicable Loan-to-Value (LTV) ratios remain within acceptable limits.
Furthermore, Binance Flexible Loan utilizes users' Simple Earn Flexible Product assets as collateral, enabling them to continue earning Real-Time APR rewards while the assets are being collateralized. This feature allows for more efficient LTV management and reduced interest costs.
