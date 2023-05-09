Binance Will Support the Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Network Upgrade

Binance has announced its support for the upcoming Bitcoin Cash (BCH) network upgrade, which is scheduled for May 15 at 12:00 (UTC). To facilitate the upgrade, Binance will suspend BCH deposits and withdrawals starting from approximately May 15 at 11:30 (UTC).

It is important to note that BCH trading will not be affected during the network upgrade. Binance will handle all the technical requirements for users holding BCH in their accounts. Upon determining the upgraded network to be stable, Binance will reopen BCH deposits and withdrawals without any further notice.