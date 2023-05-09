copy link
Binance Market Update (2023-05-09)
Binance
2023-05-09 09:30
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.14T, down by -1.08% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $27,262 and $28,082 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $27,589, down by -1.10%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading lower. Market outperformers include ORN, BCH, and KAVA, up by 11%, 9%, and 9%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- Bitcoin Average Transactions Fees Surges to $19.20 Amid Recent Congestion
- Bitcoin Falls Below $27.5K As Investors Weigh Meme Mania, Binance Congestion Issues
- South Korean Lawmaker Allegedly Cashed Out While Legislating on Crypto: Report
- PEPE Meme Coin Craze Spreads Wealth to Ethereum Validators Running Blockchain
- Private-Equity Giant Apollo Is Part of a Bid to Buy Bankrupt Crypto Firm Celsius
- Coinbase Execs Visit UAE to Test Potential of 'strategic Hub' for International Operations
- Block Demand Leads to Fee Spike As Bitcoin-Based Memecoins Flourish
- Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Heads to UAE for Strategic Developments
Market movers:
- ETH: $1842.72 (-0.62%)
- BNB: $315.1 (-0.28%)
- XRP: $0.4221 (-2.88%)
- ADA: $0.363 (-1.04%)
- DOGE: $0.07249 (-2.98%)
- MATIC: $0.888 (-5.17%)
- SOL: $20.6 (-3.20%)
- DOT: $5.327 (-1.53%)
- TRX: $0.06839 (-0.04%)
- LTC: $78.93 (-2.88%)
Top gainers on Binance:
