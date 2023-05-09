Binance Market Update (2023-05-09)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.14T, down by -1.08% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $27,262 and $28,082 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $27,589, down by -1.10%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading lower. Market outperformers include ORN , BCH , and KAVA , up by 11%, 9%, and 9%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers: