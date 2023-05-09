copy link
Binance Adds OG/TRY & PEPE/TRY Trading Pairs
Binance News Team
2023-05-09 03:23
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
Binance has announced that with effect from May 10 at 08:00 (UTC), trading will commence for the OG/TRY and PEPE/TRY pairs.
Binance reminds its users that TRY is a fiat currency and does not represent any other digital currencies. With the introduction of these new trading pairs, Binance supports crypto enthusiasts to continue exploring opportunities in the market.
