Binance Launches New Range Bound Products Launched (2023-05-09)

Binance has announced the launch of a new batch of Range Bound products with updated price ranges and settlement dates. This product range provides users with the opportunity to potentially earn higher rewards during periods of low market volatility. The subscription for these products started on May 9 at 10:00 (UTC) and is based on a first-come, first-served basis.

The Range Bound product works on the premise that users can earn rewards when the Reference Price of their chosen digital asset remains within the selected Price Range throughout the Subscription Period. Users can choose the Price Range and Settlement Date which suits their investment needs from a variety of options. Additionally, users can decide the amount of their Subscription Amount to be forfeited, known as the Subscription Amount at Risk, if the Reference Price exceeds the Upper/Lower Range of the selected Price Range. The higher the Subscription Amount at Risk, the higher the Potential APR (Annual Percentage Rate) goes.