Fear and Greed Index daily update

Today’s Fear & Greed Index is 51, the level is Neutral.









According to Alternative.me, the Crypto Fear and Greed Index stands at 51 (noon, UTC+0), landing in the “neutral” segment. This signifies a high level of optimism among the majority of cryptocurrency investors.

Compared to yesterday, the level of Greed has decreased from 60 to 51. Throughout last week, the index oscillated between 51 and 60, indicating a decrease in the level of greed.

The Fear & Greed index is measured from 0 to 100, with 0 representing "Extreme Fear" and 100 representing "Extreme Greed." The index calculates the factors of volatility (25%), market momentum/volume (25%), social media (15%), dominance (10%), Google trends (10%), and survey (15% - currently paused).









