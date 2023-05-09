Bitcoin’s Fees Explode Amid BRC-20 Memecoin Mania, Miners Benefit

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
DeFi Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
OTC Trading
Spot, Options, Algo Orders and more
Accept Crypto Payment
Allow your customers to pay with crypto
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Markets Overview
Overview of the crypto market with real-time prices and key data
Trading Data
View top market movers and price performance
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Trading Bots
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
OTC Block Trading
RFQ and trade large spot orders
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Futures Markets
View trends and opportunities in the Futures Markets before trading
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH Staking
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Bitcoin’s Fees Explode Amid BRC-20 Memecoin Mania, Miners Benefit

CryptoPotato - Andrew Throuvalas
2023-05-09 09:03
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
Bitcoin’s blockchain was flooded with volume over the weekend by transactions involving so-called “BRC-20” Ordinals – an emergent standard for issuing fungible tokens on Bitcoin.
The surge caused network fees to skyrocket to the point where transaction fee revenue for miners briefly surpassed the natural block subsidy for the first time since 2017.

Meme Tokens on Bitcoin

According to data from Dune Analytics, over 3.7 million BRC-20 Ordinals transactions have already occurred, versus just 631,630 non-BRC-20 Ordinals transactions.
A separate dashboard shows that over 4.7 million Ordinals inscriptions are now on Bitcoin, most of which appeared within the past two weeks alone. This indicates that much of the recent activity isn’t so much related to Ordinals NFTs as in early February, but to new fungible assets created by the BRC-20 standard.
BRC-20 is a “fun experimental standard demonstrating that you can create off-chain balance states with inscriptions,” wrote Twitter author domodata on gitbook, when revealing the innovation on March 10th. “this is an extremely dynamic experiment, and I strongly discourage any financial decisions to be made on the basis of its design.”
The author added that the idea of issuing assets on Bitcoin is “not novel” and that Taro – a lightning network-based solution for Bitcoin asset issuance – is “unequivocally a better solution.”
Despite his personal reservations, BRC-20 hasn’t failed to pick up steam. Data from brc-20.io shows that the market cap for tokens of this standard has surpassed $720 million and that their cumulative trading volume over the past 24 hours is over $132 million. Leading the pack is a token called “ordi,” followed by a Bitcoin-based version of the memecoin PEPE, and another called “meme.”

Fees Skyrocket

Transactions for these new memecoins are competing with ordinary BTC transfers for Bitcoin block space, creating a highly competitive fee market that makes the average transaction more expensive.
Data from ycharts shows that the average Bitcoin transaction fee has skyrocketed to $19.21 as of Monday, up from just $2.90 last week. Meanwhile, according to mempool.space, over 460,000 transactions are still awaiting confirmation within the blockchain.
The spike is almost certainly related to BRC-20 Ordinals, since Glassnode data indicates that Taproot-related transactions have shot up to 75% of all on-chain transactions, as opposed to just 1.5% at the start of the year.
The congested network makes transactions with Bitcoin more expensive and slow, but has created a massive boost to miner revenue in recent days. In fact, at block 788695, the associated miner netted 6.7 BTC in fees, which is larger than the consistent 6.25 BTC reward that comes attached to each block. The last time a flip of this kind occurred was in 2017.
Many in the Bitcoin community are enthusiastic that BRC-20 tokens are driving up fees in this manner, as it means that Bitcoin will boast a profitable fee market with mining incentives even after the block subsidy dwindles to near zero over the coming decades.
In the last ~ 20 minutes, there were 2 more blocks found by miners that contained transaction fees greater than the block subsidy.
Coins are moving from degenerate memecoin gamblers to #Bitcoin miners.
— Joe Burnett ()³ (@IIICapital) May 8, 2023
Others, however, view the development as a denial of service attack on Bitcoin, making transactions unfeasible for less wealthy populations in developing countries.
“Nodes can always decide to invalidate blocks by miners that include transactions they don’t consider valid,” suggested Bull Bitcoin CEO and Ordinals critic Francis Pouliot over Twitter. “Last resort and could be messy but it’s always possible.”
The post Bitcoin’s Fees Explode Amid BRC-20 Memecoin Mania, Miners Benefit appeared first on CryptoPotato.
View full text