Binance Launches First Metaverse Reality Show "Build The Block"

Binance Studio, the global creative arm of Binance, has announced the launch of "Build The Block" for the first time. This new global digital media content series will feature 12 Web3 startups competing for exclusive exposure on Binance. "Build The Block" is the first crypto-themed entrepreneurial competition reality show and also marks Binance's maiden venture into Metaverse reality shows. The first episode will premiere on Binance Live and Binance's official YouTube account at 22:00 (UTC+8) on May 12.

He Yi, co-founder and CMO of Binance, and head of Binance Labs, said, "'Build The Block' is Binance's latest innovative experiment – to create the industry's first metaverse investment competition. This initiative has attracted a large number of Web3 entrepreneurs and builders to participate and showcase their projects. We hope that such a platform can encourage everyone to innovate further. We believe in the potential of metaverse and blockchain technology and will continue to empower innovators to create the future of the internet."

