Crypto Platform Bittrex Files for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy Following SEC Charges

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
DeFi Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
OTC Trading
Spot, Options, Algo Orders and more
Accept Crypto Payment
Allow your customers to pay with crypto
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Markets Overview
Overview of the crypto market with real-time prices and key data
Trading Data
View top market movers and price performance
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Trading Bots
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
OTC Block Trading
RFQ and trade large spot orders
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Futures Markets
View trends and opportunities in the Futures Markets before trading
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH Staking
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Crypto Platform Bittrex Files for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy Following SEC Charges

Cointelegraph - Turner Wright
2023-05-09 05:37
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
Cryptocurrency trading platform Bittrex has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the District of Delaware.
In a May 8 filing in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware, Bittrex estimated it had more than 100,000 creditors, between $500 million and $1 billion in assets, and between $500 million and $1 billion in liabilities as part of bankruptcy proceedings.
The bankruptcy covers its Seattle-based entity Bittrex, Inc, two Bittrex entities in Malta and an affiliated entity Desolation Holdings LLC. Bittrex Global GmbH, the Liechtenstein-based global entity for exchange, was not included in the filing.
The declaration followed the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) charging the company and its co-founder and former CEO William Shihara for securities violations in April.
The SEC claimed Bittrex, Inc and Bittrex Global operated an unregistered securities exchange. In October, the exchange also received charges pertaining to Bank Secrecy Act violations from the U.S. Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) and the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) and agreed to pay around $29 million in a settlement.
OFAC is the largest creditor listed on Bittrex's bankruptcy filing, with the exchange booking a $24.2 million claim for the Office. Its next largest creditor is a crypto wallet with a $14.5 million claim.
FinCEN is also listed as a top 50 creditor with a claim of $3.5 million, the SEC is listed with an undetermined amount of claims.
OFAC takes the top creditor spot for Bittrex with claims of $24.2 million. Source: PACER
OFAC takes the top creditor spot for Bittrex with claims of $24.2 million. Source: PACER
The SEC's enforcement actions and its recent bankruptcy filing comes as Bittrex announced in March that it would wind down its U.S. operations by April 30 citing "continued regulatory uncertainty" in the country.
It has been a hard year for Bittrex's entity in the U.S. in 2023. The exchange also cut 83 employees in February citing the crypto market downtown caused by the collapses and bankruptcies of other crypto firms.
Bittrex's bankruptcy is the latest in a line of other crypto exchange or lending platforms that have also recently filed for Chapter 11 protection, inclduing FTX, BlockFi, Celsius and Voyager Digital.
Cointelegraph contacted Bittrex Global's CEO Oliver Linch for comment but did not immediately receive a response.
View full text