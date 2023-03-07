2 Whales Dump $35.7m in ETH After the Ethereum Foundation and Vitalik Buterin Sell

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
DeFi Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
OTC Trading
Spot, Options, Algo Orders and more
Accept Crypto Payment
Allow your customers to pay with crypto
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Markets Overview
Overview of the crypto market with real-time prices and key data
Trading Data
View top market movers and price performance
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Trading Bots
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
OTC Block Trading
RFQ and trade large spot orders
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Futures Markets
View trends and opportunities in the Futures Markets before trading
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH Staking
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

2 Whales Dump $35.7m in ETH After the Ethereum Foundation and Vitalik Buterin Sell

CryptoNews - Dalmas Ngetich
2023-05-09 05:00
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
On May 7, two whales dumped 19,090 ethereum (ETH), valued at approximately $35.7 million, on Uniswap.
The sales came after Vitalik Buterin, the co-founder of the Ethereum blockchain, and the Ethereum Foundation, sold coins worth roughly $30 million on Kraken, a U.S.-based centralized exchange a few hours earlier.
2 whales panicked and dumped 19,090 $ETH ($35.7M) on #Uniswap after the ETH Foundation dumped 15,000 $ETH ($29.7M) to #Kraken.
– 0x6071 exchanged 9,950 $ETH for 18.63M $DAI at $1,873.
– 0x7641 exchanged 9,140 $ETH for 17.07M $DAI at $1,867.
— Lookonchain (@lookonchain) May 7, 2023
The panic may have set in when the first whale converted 9,950 ETH for 18.63 million DAI. Shortly after, another whale dumped 9,140 ETH for 17.07 million DAI.
DAI is an algorithmic stablecoin tracking the value of USD. It is issued on Ethereum by MakerDAO, one of the largest decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol.
You might also like: When USDC broke, Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin bought
Following these sales and Buterin’s exiting the market, ethereum prices have been tracking lower according to CoinMarketCap (CMC) data.
The recent actions of Buterin and the Ethereum Foundation have raised questions about whether ETH will sustain the uptrend seen in Q1 2023.
The last time the Ethereum Foundation sold its holdings, ETH slipped into a prolonged bear market. It is yet to be seen whether prices are currently peaking and if sellers will force the coin lower in the sessions ahead.

Vitalik Buterin regularly sells ethereum

Even amid this uncertanity, Buterin regularly sells his stash via his choice exchange, Kraken.
In 2019, Vitalik Buterin transferred 92,000 ETH, worth $11.5 million from a single wallet to the exchange.
Most recently, on-chain data shows Vitalik sold all his free tokens, comprising 50 billion MOPS tokens for 1.25 ETH, roughly $2,000, 500 trillion SHIK for 380 ETH, about $600,000, and 10 billion CULT tokens for 58 ETH, nearly $91,000; netting roughly $700,000
vitalik.eth (@VitalikButerin) is selling his free shitcoins.
Currently sold 50B $MOPS for 1.25 $ETH($2K), sold 10B $CULT for 58 $ETH($91K), sold 500T $SHIK for 380 $ETH($600K).
— Lookonchain (@lookonchain) March 7, 2023
Moreover, the blockchain security company PeckShield revealed that Vitalik sold 3.4 million BITE tokens for 4.9 ETH. Buterin also transferred 214 ETH to an EthDev address.
#PeckShieldAlert Vitalik Buterin-labeled address has sold 3.4M $BITE for 5.9 $ETH ($9.25k)
— PeckShieldAlert (@PeckShieldAlert) March 7, 2023
A wallet believed to be controlled by Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin sold 3,000 ETH, converting the cryptocurrency into U.S. Dollar-backed stablecoins via the decentralized exchange Uniswap.
In an interview, Buterin revealed he personally orchestrated the sale of 70,000 ETH in 2018, when the coin was trading around its all-time high, receiving $100 million.
Read more: Ethereum’s withdrawals are rising amid price drop
View full text