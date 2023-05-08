State-sponsored Chinese AI Firm Launches Bot Service to ‘surpass’ ChatGPT

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
DeFi Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
OTC Trading
Spot, Options, Algo Orders and more
Accept Crypto Payment
Allow your customers to pay with crypto
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Markets Overview
Overview of the crypto market with real-time prices and key data
Trading Data
View top market movers and price performance
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Trading Bots
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
OTC Block Trading
RFQ and trade large spot orders
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Futures Markets
View trends and opportunities in the Futures Markets before trading
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH Staking
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

State-sponsored Chinese AI Firm Launches Bot Service to ‘surpass’ ChatGPT

Cointelegraph By Tristan Greene
2023-05-08 19:59
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
A state-subsidized Chinese artificial intelligence (AI) company recently announced the launch of “Spark Model,” an AI system designed to compete directly with OpenAI’s ChatGPT.
The launch by the company, iFlytek, took place at a tech event in Hefei called “Spark Desk” and featured a full demonstration of the new system’s capabilities.
Per a translation provided by Bing, iFlytek founder and president Liu Qingfeng told event attendees that the Spark Model — also referred to as the “cognitive big model” — represented the “dawn of general artificial intelligence.”
While there’s no scientific consensus on whether general artificial intelligence (also referred to as artificial general intelligence, or AGI) is even possible using current machine learning techniques, the billionaire tech mogul did offer a comparison to ChatGPT and a timeline for updates:
“This year, we will continue to upgrade the big model, and on October 10, we will surpass ChatGPT in the Chinese [language] and reach the same level as it in English.”
Details about the underlying technology powering Spark Model are scarce as of the time of this article’s publishing, but Qingfeng described the AI’s capabilities as “far ahead of the existing system that can be measured in China.”
Direct comparisons between ChatGPT and similar models can be difficult to make without side-by-side benchmarking. Not only does OpenAI keep training details and other proprietary information under wraps, but ChatGPT is also banned in China — a fact that limits OpenAI’s ability to train its models on Chinese languages and culture.
The current ban on ChatGPT in China has been described as potentially stifling, especially when compared to Hong Kong — a city designated as a special administrative region of the People’s Republic of China — where there’s no populace-wide ban on the use of technologies such as ChatGPT and cryptocurrency.
In Hong Kong and throughout the West, ChatGPT has become increasingly popular among cryptocurrency users and companies for its ability to generate code and as an underlying technology for the development of advanced trading bots and portfolio analysis.
If the proposed upgrades to the Spark Model do manage to give iFlytek a leg up on OpenAI and ChatGPT, it would represent not only a monumental moment in tech (ChatGPT is widely considered among the most powerful of today’s generative AI systems) but it will also have done so in a relatively short amount of time.
According to Qingfeng, the company’s research arm began work on Spark Model just six months ago, on Dec. 22, 2022. By way of comparison, OpenAI began developing the precursor to its GPT products in 2015. ChatGPT wasn’t launched until Nov. 30, 2022.
View full text