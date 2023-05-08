Argentina Says No to Crypto Payments, France Tolerates ‘finfluencers’: Law Decoded, May 1–8

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
DeFi Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
OTC Trading
Spot, Options, Algo Orders and more
Accept Crypto Payment
Allow your customers to pay with crypto
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Markets Overview
Overview of the crypto market with real-time prices and key data
Trading Data
View top market movers and price performance
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Trading Bots
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
OTC Block Trading
RFQ and trade large spot orders
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Futures Markets
View trends and opportunities in the Futures Markets before trading
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH Staking
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Argentina Says No to Crypto Payments, France Tolerates ‘finfluencers’: Law Decoded, May 1–8

Cointelegraph By David Attlee
2023-05-08 20:20
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
Last week brought several significant international developments in regulation. Argentina’s central bank banned payment providers from offering crypto transactions, adding that it intends to reduce the country’s payment-system exposure to digital assets. While local payment providers refuse to comment on the decision, Argentina’s fintech chamber urged the government to reconsider, claiming that “it limits access to a technology that offers multiple benefits and opportunities for our society.”
In France, the Senate Committee on Economic Affairs approved an amendment allowing registered cryptocurrency companies to hire social media influencers for advertising and promotional purposes. The new wording would allow companies registered with France’s Financial Markets Authority to hire product influencers.
Meanwhile, Nigeria is preparing new industry regulations for digital asset platforms. The Nigerian Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is considering allowing licensed digital exchanges to list tokens backed by specific assets, including equity, debt and property. The SEC also aims to register fintech firms as digital sub-brokers, crowdfunding intermediaries, fund managers and tokenized coins issuers. The authority will not register crypto exchanges until the central bank provides clear regulations for the crypto market.

White House to build international standards for DLT

The United States Government released the national standards strategy for key and emerging technologies, with blockchain being one of them. The national strategy suggests that distributed ledger technology (DLT) and digital infrastructure would increasingly impact and be widely used in the economic sector. Some key areas where these technologies will be actively tested include automated and connected infrastructure, such as smart communities and the Internet of Things. DLT can be especially useful in building cybersecurity and privacy-based features and services.

North Carolina House passes bill banning CBDC payments to the state

The North Carolina House of Representatives has unanimously passed legislation prohibiting payments to the U.S. state using a central bank digital currency (CBDC). The latest version of the legislation aims to prohibit individuals from using CBDCs for any payments to the state. It also bars the Federal Reserve from using North Carolina as a potential testing ground for its own CBDC pilot. The bill will now move to the Senate, where it must pass before being signed into law or vetoed by Governor Roy Cooper.

Montana governor signs pro-cryptocurrency mining bill into law

Montana Governor Greg Gianforte has signed a bill into law essentially preventing local governments in the state from passing laws prohibiting cryptocurrency mining. The legislation effectively enshrines crypto miners’ rights in the state by revising existing laws, prohibiting discriminatory electrical rates for mining firms and not allowing taxation for crypto used as a payment method. It was introduced partly as a preventive measure in response to certain proposals in other states.
View full text