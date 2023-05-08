Bitcoin Falls Below $27.5K As Investors Weigh Meme Mania, Binance Congestion Issues

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
DeFi Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
OTC Trading
Spot, Options, Algo Orders and more
Accept Crypto Payment
Allow your customers to pay with crypto
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Markets Overview
Overview of the crypto market with real-time prices and key data
Trading Data
View top market movers and price performance
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Trading Bots
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
OTC Block Trading
RFQ and trade large spot orders
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Futures Markets
View trends and opportunities in the Futures Markets before trading
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH Staking
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Bitcoin Falls Below $27.5K As Investors Weigh Meme Mania, Binance Congestion Issues

CoinDesk by Jocelyn Yang
2023-05-08 20:03
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
Bitcoin (BTC) kicked off the U.S. trading week, falling below $27,500 in the afternoon (ET).
The largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization was recently trading at around $27,350, down over 5.5% in the past 24 hours, according to CoinDesk data, as investors continued to mull over a surge in interest in the PEPE meme coin and Binance congestion issues that forced the exchange giant to temporarily suspend bitcoin withdrawals over the weekend.
Binance resumed the service Sunday night (ET), but the stoppages and rising price of bitcoin raised questions about the impact of large bitcoin transaction volume.
Ether (ETH) followed a similar pattern, falling beneath the $1,900 level it’s held for much of the past seven days. The second largest crypto in market value was trading at around $1,829, off 4.4% on a 24-hour basis.
ETH’s deflationary narrative post-Ethereum Shapella upgrade has strengthened as ETH’s net issuance, or the annualized inflation rate, recently dropped to -2.7%, according to ultrasound.money. More than 62,300 ETH, worth around $116 million, have been burned over the past seven days, ultrasound.money’s data tracker showed.
“Both BTC and ETH haven't tested near-term supports since the rally we saw around mid-March," Joe DiPasquale, CEO of crypto fund manager BitBull Capital, told CoinDesk in an email.
DiPasquale said BTC might test support between $25,000 and $27,000 before bouncing again, although the economic outlook is favorable for BTC and the broader crypto market to thrive. He called accumulating BTC and ETH on dips a “sound strategy.”
Most major tokens were also trading in the red on Monday, including crypto payment-focused XRP and Polygon’s MATIC, which both tanked over 8% to trade at around 42 cents and 92 cents, respectively. The PEPE craze appeared to be waning with its market cap dropping to some $878 million after peaking above $1 billion before the weekend, Messari data showed.
The CoinDesk Market Index (CMI), which measures the overall crypto market performance, was down over 5% for the day.
Greg Cipolaro, global head of research at bitcoin investment firm NYDIG, wrote in a Friday newsletter that despite short-term price fluctuation, BTC is increasingly serving as a “buy-and-hold asset” based on on-chain data.
“With more bitcoins being held for longer, a dwindling supply is available for short-term trading,” Cipolaro wrote, adding that this may result in increased volatility or trading costs through wider spreads.
“Given bitcoin’s fixed supply nature, this also means that fewer bitcoins are available for others to purchase. This may result in upward pressure on prices if the demand for bitcoin grows,” he wrote.
Equity markets turned mixed on Monday midday, with the S&P 500 and tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite trading almost flat, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) was down 0.1%.
In bond markets, the note on the 2-year Treasury yield – a gauge of near-term, interest rate expectations – edged 8 basis points higher to sit around 3.99%. The note on the 10-year Treasury yield also rose 7 basis points to 3.51%.
View full text