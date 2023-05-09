CashApp’s Bitcoin Sales Up 25% Since Last Quarter

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
DeFi Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
OTC Trading
Spot, Options, Algo Orders and more
Accept Crypto Payment
Allow your customers to pay with crypto
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Markets Overview
Overview of the crypto market with real-time prices and key data
Trading Data
View top market movers and price performance
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Trading Bots
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
OTC Block Trading
RFQ and trade large spot orders
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Futures Markets
View trends and opportunities in the Futures Markets before trading
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH Staking
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

CashApp’s Bitcoin Sales Up 25% Since Last Quarter

BitcoinWorld - Kelvin Munene
2023-05-09 02:24
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
Quarterly earnings reports have been pouring in across the financial sector, shedding light on crypto adoption in the industry. While some companies are still feeling the impact of the crypto winter, others are seeing success, even those with different priorities who have adopted crypto to some degree.
One such firm is Block, formerly known as Square, for its business platform. Despite doubts fueled partly by a report from short-sellers at Hindenburg Research, Block reported a slight increase in revenues and earnings per share. The company is reportedly considering legal action against the research firm for its inaccurate and misleading report.
While Block’s stock took a dip shortly after the report was published, the company’s earnings per share were actually higher than analysts’ predictions. When writing, the company’s stocks were valued at just under $60.
One of the reasons for Block’s success this quarter is the role of Bitcoin in their financial bottom line. Bitcoin sales on CashApp, one of Block’s most popular products, saw a 25% increase since last year, in contrast to the prior quarterly report where sales decreased by 7% year-over-year.
Although revenue from BTC sales only accounted for $50 million out of Block’s total gross profit of $1.71 billion, the results prove that Bitcoin adoption rates are still on the rise for the general public. This is an essential trend as institutional investors continue accumulating BTC using more traditional financial products.
Jack Dorsey, co-founder, and former CEO of Twitter, who is currently Block’s CEO, has long believed in Bitcoin. His beliefs seem to be paying off, with cryptocurrency playing a significant role in Block’s financial success this quarter. And with increasing adoption rates, it’s possible that Bitcoin could continue to be a valuable asset for the company.
For the industry, easy access to crypto is important to keep open to the public, not just for individual investors but for firms like Block. As the financial sector continues to navigate the evolving crypto landscape, success stories like Block’s remind us of the potential benefits of adopting this asset class.
The post CashApp’s Bitcoin Sales Up 25% Since Last Quarter appeared first on BitcoinWorld.
View full text