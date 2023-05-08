Sui DEX Cetus’ IDO Oversubscribed By 650%

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
DeFi Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
OTC Trading
Spot, Options, Algo Orders and more
Accept Crypto Payment
Allow your customers to pay with crypto
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Markets Overview
Overview of the crypto market with real-time prices and key data
Trading Data
View top market movers and price performance
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Trading Bots
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
OTC Block Trading
RFQ and trade large spot orders
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Futures Markets
View trends and opportunities in the Futures Markets before trading
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH Staking
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Sui DEX Cetus’ IDO Oversubscribed By 650%

Cointelegraph By Zhiyuan Sun
2023-05-08 17:00
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
Just hours after the initial decentralized exchange offering (IDO) for Cetus began on May 8, its hard cap target of 800,000 Sui (SUI) tokens has already been surpassed, with over 6 million SUI committed worth approximately $6.85 million at the time of publication. Developers claimed that the IDO reached its initial goal in less than 30 seconds after the sale went live.
Cetus is a DEX and liquidity protocol built on Sui and Aptos. The IDO, which is scheduled to take place from May 8 to 10, is still ongoing despite the initial target being reached. During the IDO, 20 million Cetus tokens (CETUS) are up for grabs out of a total supply of 1 billion CETUS. Users can commit SUI in exchange for CETUS at an exchange rate of 1 SUI to 25 CETUS. The rules and token metrics of the public sale, along with the price of SUI, would place the Cetus DEX at an initial valuation of $45.8 million.
The IDO has a hard cap of 800,000 SUI. According to developers, when the total commitment surpasses this amount, “Each purchaser’s final purchase amount accepted by the Seller will be a portion of their committed amount, calculated proportional to all the respective committed amounts from all purchasers in the IDO.”
A layer-1 blockchain created by former Meta executives, the Sui mainnet officially launched on May 3, along with listings of its Sui token. The SUI public sale took place weeks prior, with an offering price of 0.1 Tether (USDT) per SUI.
Immediately after the listing, the price of SUI opened at $4.50 apiece with a fully diluted market capitalization of $45 billion before plunging 75% to trade at $1.14 at the time of publication. Before the listing, Binance introduced Sui LaunchPools, where users could stake either BNB (BNB) or TrueUSD (TUSD) for a limited supply of SUI rewards. The LaunchPools reached nearly $4 billion in total value locked in just two days.
View full text