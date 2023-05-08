Bitcoin’s Price Outlook Uncertain As Key Support Level Faces Crucial Test

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
DeFi Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
OTC Trading
Spot, Options, Algo Orders and more
Accept Crypto Payment
Allow your customers to pay with crypto
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Markets Overview
Overview of the crypto market with real-time prices and key data
Trading Data
View top market movers and price performance
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Trading Bots
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
OTC Block Trading
RFQ and trade large spot orders
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Futures Markets
View trends and opportunities in the Futures Markets before trading
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH Staking
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Bitcoin’s Price Outlook Uncertain As Key Support Level Faces Crucial Test

ZyCrypto - Newton Gitonga
2023-05-08 23:30
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
The cryptocurrency market has recently experienced a striking downturn, causing concern among investors. Bitcoin, in particular, which three weeks ago topped $30,000 for the first time since June 2022, has dropped roughly 8%, despite its range bound price.
At press time on Monday, the leading cryptocurrency by market capitalization was trading at $27,877, down 2.74% in the past 24 hours. Overall, the global crypto market cap was down 2.17% to $1.15T, with about $134.10M worth of crypto being liquidated over the past 24 hours, according to data from Coinglass.
BTCUSD Chart by TradingView
Bitcoin’s price decline coincided with a temporary closure of Bitcoin withdrawals on Binance, the largest cryptocurrency exchange, from Sunday until Monday Morning. Binance reported that the closure was due to the large volume of pending transactions, and their team is working on a fix to reopen withdrawals as soon as possible. Although withdrawals have since resumed, this incident caused widespread panic fuelling massive Bitcoin withdrawals from multiple exchanges.

Bitcoin’s Price Outlook

Despite the recent uncertainty, some experts remain optimistic about Bitcoin’s long-term potential. On Sunday, Ali, a well-known crypto analyst, highlighted the surge in Bitcoin fees, indicating a busier network due to full blocks and growing transaction demand. According to him, this could be an early indication of a shift in the macro trend, moving from bearish to bullish.
Earlier on Monday, the pundit shared his analysis of Bitcoin’s price, noting;
“The most significant support level for Bitcoin is between $27,430 and $28,250, where 1.58 million addresses bought 560,000 $BTC. This demand wall must hold to prevent a downswing to $24,000-$24,900. On the flip side, BTC needs to break above $29,150 to advance further.”
Benjamin Cowen, author of the Into The Cryptoverse newsletter, on the other hand, warned of Bitcoin dropping further as we head into summer.
Today, the analyst predicted that Bitcoin’s price would fluctuate within the range of $12,000 to $35,000 for the remainder of the year, but he clarified that he does not anticipate the price to reach either extreme. This projection is in anticipation of Bitcoin’s halving, which is scheduled for next year.
“Sometime as we get into the summer months, some of the interest will likely Wane, and in the second half of the year, it could be just a complete opposite of what we’ve seen in the first half of the year,” Cowen said on his youtube channel.
That said, investors will also be closely monitoring the upcoming release of the Core CPI on Wednesday and its potential impact on Bitcoin’s price. Recently, Bitcoin’s movements have been influenced by speculation about the U.S. Federal Reserve ending its year-long trend of raising interest rates. If Wednesday’s figures come lower than expected, they may support dovish sentiments, potentially driving Bitcoin’s price higher.
View full text