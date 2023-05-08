copy link
create picture
more
Binance Resumes BTC Withdrawals After Temporary Suspension
Binance News Team
2023-05-08 05:05
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
Binance recently resolved pending Bitcoin withdrawals by replacing them with higher transaction fees, ensuring that mining pools would prioritize these transactions for faster processing. The platform successfully reopened BTC withdrawals within the anticipated hour.
As Binance continues to process the remaining pending transactions, the company commits to providing further updates, maintaining clear communication with its user base and ensuring a smooth transaction experience on the platform.
View full text