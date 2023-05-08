Binance Temporarily Closes BTC Withdrawals Due to Pending Transactions, Resumes with Adjusted Fees

In a series of recent tweets, Binance addressed the temporary suspension of Bitcoin withdrawals. The company cited a large volume of pending transactions as the root of the issue, with set fees not anticipating the recent surge in BTC network gas fees.

Binance's team acted swiftly, working to accelerate pending transactions by replacing them with higher fees. The platform's BTC withdrawals were reopened promptly, reassuring users with hourly updates of their funds' safety. To prevent a similar situation in the future, Binance has adjusted its fees and committed to monitoring on-chain activity for any necessary further adjustments.