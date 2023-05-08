Binance Addresses Concerns over Large Volume of Outflows

Binance addressed recent concerns regarding a large volume of outflows reported by some sources. The company has clarified that the perceived outflows are, in fact, movements between its hot and cold wallets due to adjustments in Bitcoin addresses.

For accurate information on Binance's wallet movements, users are advised to refer to data provided by DeFi Llama. The latest figures show a total value locked at $67.24 billion, putting any concerns of massive outflows to rest, and assuring users of the stability and reliability of the Binance platform.