CZ: “Gas prices fluctuate and go up, transactions get stuck, fees go up, people complain.”

Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao (CZ) recently tweeted about concerns surrounding fluctuations in Bitcoin network fees that have led to withdrawal issues for some users. The fees have experienced an increase of up to 18 times within a month, resulting in stuck transactions and subsequent higher fees. Crypto experts attribute this to the ongoing bull market in cryptocurrencies.

However, CZ emphasized that cryptocurrency remains a faster and more cost-effective alternative to traditional fiat currency transactions. As the market continues to evolve, users are advised to stay inform.