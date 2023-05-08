Binance Market Update (2023-05-08)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.15T, down by -3.00% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $27,577 and $29,096 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $27,896, down by -3.33%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading lower. Market outperformers include RIF , RAD , and STX , up by 35%, 13%, and 8%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers: