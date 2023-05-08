copy link
create picture
more
Binance Market Update (2023-05-08)
Binance
2023-05-08 09:30
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.15T, down by -3.00% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $27,577 and $29,096 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $27,896, down by -3.33%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading lower. Market outperformers include RIF, RAD, and STX, up by 35%, 13%, and 8%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- U.S. Adds 253K Jobs in April, Topping Expectations for 180K
- More Ethereum Holders Moving Coins to Centralized Exchanges, On-chain Data Shows
- Memecoin Hype Drives Bitcoin Transaction Fees to Multi-year Highs
- Ethereum Median Gas Fee Hit 12-Month High Amid Memecoin Resurgence
- Bitcoin Slides to $29K, PEPE to End the Week With 350% Gains (Weekend Watch)
Market movers:
- ETH: $1854.18 (-2.77%)
- BNB: $316.1 (-2.41%)
- XRP: $0.4346 (-5.03%)
- ADA: $0.3668 (-3.65%)
- DOGE: $0.07472 (-3.02%)
- MATIC: $0.9363 (-4.33%)
- SOL: $21.28 (-3.36%)
- DOT: $5.41 (-4.26%)
- TRX: $0.06842 (-2.38%)
- LTC: $81.27 (-2.81%)
Top gainers on Binance:
View full text