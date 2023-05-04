Binance Completes The Graph (GRT) Integration on Arbitrum One and Polygon Networks

Binance has announced the successful integration of The Graph (GRT) onto the Arbitrum One and Polygon networks, with deposits and withdrawals now available for users. Supporting a wider variety of networks bolsters the accessibility of the Binance platform.

Users can find their assigned The Graph (GRT) deposit addresses for both the Arbitrum One and Polygon networks on the Deposit Crypto page. Additionally, the smart contract addresses for the Graph (GRT) tokens can be found for each respective network.