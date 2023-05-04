copy link
Binance Responds to Reuters Report Asserting Robust Compliance Policies
Binance News Team
2023-05-04 09:17
In response to a Reuters report, Binance has underscored its commitment to rigorous anti-money laundering (AML) and counter-terrorism financing (CTF) policies within the cryptocurrency landscape. The company asserts that no other financial institution enforces more stringent measures to prevent bad actors from participating in their platform.
Showcasing its robust compliance program, industry-leading methods for identifying and addressing suspicious deposits, and ongoing collaboration with international counter-terrorism authorities. Over 750 compliance-supporting employees, including individuals with law enforcement and regulatory agency backgrounds, have been employed by the company.
The Crypto Exchange also highlights the effectiveness of blockchain technology as an instrument for law enforcement to uncover and trace money laundering activities. Binance remains dedicated to cooperating with global authorities and to enhancing the security of the cryptocurrency industry for all users.
