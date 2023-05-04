Binance Responds to Reuters Report Asserting Robust Compliance Policies

In response to a Reuters report, Binance has underscored its commitment to rigorous anti-money laundering (AML) and counter-terrorism financing (CTF) policies within the cryptocurrency landscape. The company asserts that no other financial institution enforces more stringent measures to prevent bad actors from participating in their platform.

Showcasing its robust compliance program, industry-leading methods for identifying and addressing suspicious deposits, and ongoing collaboration with international counter-terrorism authorities. Over 750 compliance-supporting employees, including individuals with law enforcement and regulatory agency backgrounds, have been employed by the company.