Binance Convert Expands Offerings with SUI, FLOKI, and PEPE At Zero Fees
Binance News Team
2023-05-08 09:12
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
Binance has announced the addition of SUI, FLOKI, and PEPE to its popular Binance Convert feature. Users now have the opportunity to trade these tokens against BTC, USDT, and other supported cryptocurrencies, all at no cost.
