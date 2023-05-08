Crypto Options Exchange Deribit's Ether Volatility Index Hits Record Low

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
DeFi Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
OTC Trading
Spot, Options, Algo Orders and more
Accept Crypto Payment
Allow your customers to pay with crypto
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Markets Overview
Overview of the crypto market with real-time prices and key data
Trading Data
View top market movers and price performance
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Trading Bots
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
OTC Block Trading
RFQ and trade large spot orders
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Futures Markets
View trends and opportunities in the Futures Markets before trading
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH Staking
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Crypto Options Exchange Deribit's Ether Volatility Index Hits Record Low

CoinDesk by Omkar Godbole
2023-05-08 08:31
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.

The downtrend in leading crypto options exchange Deribit's forward-looking ether volatility index (ETH DVOL) continues amid macroeconomic uncertainties and the pepecoin (PEPE) frenzy that has boosted demand for the Ethereum network.

The DVOL index, which calculates ether's annualized 30-day implied volatility or expectations for price turbulence over the next four weeks, fell to a record low of 51 over the weekend, according to digital assets data provider Amberdata. The implied volatility is calculated based on Deribit's options order book.

The index peaked above 150 following FTX's collapse in early November and has been falling ever since. The record low comes nearly four weeks after Ethereum implemented the long-awaited Shanghai upgrade, de-risking the passive investing strategy of staking coins in the Ethereum network in return for rewards.

Bitcoin's DVOL has declined from 74 to 51 of late but remains above the lifetime low of 41.95 in January. Deribit, which accounts for nearly 90% of the global crypto options trading activity, launched the bitcoin and ether DVOL indices in early 2021.

Implied volatility is positively correlated to the demand for options – hedging instruments – and is said to represent the degree of fear or uncertainty in the market.

Currently, there is plenty of uncertainty in the air, courtesy of the U.S. banking crisis and debt ceiling worries. Friday's surprisingly strong U.S. jobs report raised bets that the Federal Reserve's tightening cycle is over. If that's not enough, the U.S. inflation data for April – a market-moving figure – will be released later this week.

"The world seems full of unknown, unknowns, right now," Greg Magadini, director of derivatives at Amberdata, said in a weekly newsletter, noting the unusually low ETH and BTC DVOL indices.

In other words, expectations for wild price swings appear underpriced major cryptocurrencies right now.

According to Magadini, volatility expectations in the ether market are more underpriced than in the bitcoin market, and now may be the time to "go long ETH volatility [buy ETH volatility]."

"Looking at the ratio of ETH-DVOL divided by BTC-DVOL, relative vol. is basically near an all-time low," Magadini noted.

"A risk-off CRASH would likely hurt ETH spot prices a lot due to its 'Altcoin' nature. But on the flip side, if we're really, truly resuming a crypto bull market, then altcoins should outperform. ETH should out-rally BTC in that "traditional" crypto bull scenario," Magadini added.

Traders typically buy call or put options or both or volatility futures when intending to profit from an expected surge in volatility. Deribit launched BTC DVOL futures in late March.

View full text