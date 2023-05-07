Fear and Greed Index daily update

Today’s Fear & Greed Index is 64, the level is Greed.

According to Alternative.me, the Crypto Fear and Greed Index stands at 64 (noon, UTC+0), landing in the “Greed” segment. This signifies a high level of optimism among the majority of cryptocurrency investors.

Compared to yesterday, the level of Greed has increased from 60 to 64. Throughout last week, the index oscillated between 60 and 64, indicating a slight increase in the level of greed.