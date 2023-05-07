LDO Recently Recorded Its Largest Transaction in 2 Years

Santiment, the blockchain analytics firm, tweeted yesterday that LDO recorded its largest transaction in 2 years.

According to the post, $135 million LDO was recently sent from one self custody wallet to another.

At press time, LDO’s price was trading at $1.85 following a 1.45% drop.

In a tweet yesterday, the blockchain analytics firm Santiment mentioned that Lido DAO (LDO) recently saw its largest transaction in 2 years. According to the post, $135 million worth of LDO was moved from one self custody address to a new one. Notably, this is the 8th largest transaction of all-time on the LDO network.

At press time, the altcoin’s price stood at $1.85 after dropping 1.45% in the previous 24 hours, according to CoinMarketCap. LDO was, however, still able to outperform the market leaders Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), and printed a 0.02% gain against BTC and a 1.56% gain against ETH.

The last 3 weeks have been troublesome for the altcoin’s price, as it spiralled downward during this period. As a result, the key support level at $2.218 was flipped into resistance and a bearish cross between the 9-day and 20-day EMA lines ensued. This caused LDO’s price to drop to the next major support level, where it traded at press time, at $1.787.

LDO’s woes may be coming to an end, however, as the daily RSI line has levelled off in oversold territory. However, the current support level at $1.787 is the crypto’s last line of defence before dropping all the way down to December 2022 levels at around $1.163. Therefore, bulls may enter LDO’s charts in the coming weeks to resurrect its price.

Bulls will have to overcome the 9-day and 20-day EMA lines, which are acting as resistance levels, before they can elevate LDO’s price back to the next resistance level at $2.218. A confirmation of a bullish reversal of the current trend will be when either LDO’s price breaks above the 9-day EMA line or the daily RSI line crosses above the daily RSI SMA line.

