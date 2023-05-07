Binance Market Update (2023-05-07)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.19T, down by -1.42% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $28,300 and $29,349 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:30 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $28,844, down by -1.54%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include UMA , MLN , and RLC , up by 19%, 14%, and 10%, respectively.

Market movers: