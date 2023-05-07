Deloitte Integrates Blockchain for Digital Credentials

Big Four accounting firm Deloitte has integrated blockchain technology to enable its customers to verify themselves with a single credential wallet, in an effort to streamline the “typically inefficient” verification processes.

In a May 4 statement, Deloitte announced it has integrated KILT blockchain technology, a Polkadot (DOT) parachain, to issue reusable digital credentials to streamline Know Your Customer (KYC) and Know Your Business (KYB) verification processes.

The integration aims to to streamline the typical verification procedures that can be inefficient and repetitive, such as paper-based certificates and identity verification requests that require multiple data points.

Additionally, the traditional verification processes that store data and personal information across multiple platforms and databases were noted to put consumer data privacy at risk.

The credential wallet will be provided as a browser extension and customers can set it up without any prior knowledge of blockchain.

While the wallet will be stored on the customers device and remain under their control at all times, Deloitte retains the ability to modify if circumstances change, as noted in the statement:

“Credentials are digitally signed by Deloitte. Deloitte can revoke credentials using blockchain technology if conditions of the customer have changed after the credential was issued.”

Ingo Rübe, founder of KILT Protocol said that the streamlined identity solutions built on KILT allows customers to use verifiable digital credentials across multiple services, whilst maintaining control “over when and where to share personal information.”

As a Polkadot parachain, it also provides the “scale and security needed by enterprise partners,” he added.

Polkadot tweeted shortly after the announcement on May 4 that Deloitte leveraging KILT's solutions to support its KYC and KYB processes is vital for safeguarding itself against illegal activity.

This comes after it was reported on April 26 that there were over 300 crypto-related positions available at Deloitte, with almost all them being posted in the same week.

Meanwhile, a search for crypto related job openings at the other Big Four accounting Firms – Ernst & Young, KPMG, and PricewaterhouseCoopers, showed no results.