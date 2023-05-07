Americans Lead the Memecoin Craze in 2023 (Study)

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
DeFi Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
OTC Trading
Spot, Options, Algo Orders and more
Accept Crypto Payment
Allow your customers to pay with crypto
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Markets Overview
Overview of the crypto market with real-time prices and key data
Trading Data
View top market movers and price performance
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Trading Bots
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
OTC Block Trading
RFQ and trade large spot orders
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Futures Markets
View trends and opportunities in the Futures Markets before trading
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH Staking
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Americans Lead the Memecoin Craze in 2023 (Study)

Cryptopotato - Dimitar Dzhondzhorov
2023-05-07 11:01
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.

According to CoinGecko research, the residents of the United States seem the most interested in memecoins such as Dogecoin (DOGE), Shiba Inu (SHIB), Floki Inu (FLOKI), and Pepe Coin (PEPE). India and the United Kingdom rank respectively second and third. 

Despite being the first memecoin, DOGE has lost its leading position in numerous countries. Morocco is the only nation in the top 10 where Elon Musk’s favorite digital asset captured the most interest. 

The Trends This Year

CoinGecko’s study estimated that over 23% of the global interest towards memecoins comes from the USA. The most popular such asset for locals is Shiba Inu (60.7%), followed by Pepe Coin (11.8%), Bonk, and Volt Inu.

Indians are close to the top, accounting for 20.3% of the overall craze. Shiba Inu is once again the token that generates the most interest, whereas Baby Doge Coin comes in second place. 

The United Kingdom – the only representative from Europe on the top 10 list – ranks third, making up about 16% of the global interest in memecoins. However, CoinGecko did not outline which assets are most desirable for Britons.

Floki Inu (FLOKI), which has been up by over 300% YTD, is another coin that people find intriguing. In fact, it is the most interesting one in the Philippines and Nigeria. 

PEPE – the recent sensation in the crypto sector – reaches the top in Canada, accounting for nearly 27% of the local interest. It saw the light of day in the middle of April and its market capitalization neared $1 trillion this week.

Dogecoin – the cryptocurrency created as a joke in 2013 – seems to have lost steam this year. It receives 61.1% of the interest in Morocco, making the African nation the only one where Musk’s favorite token climbs up the leaderboard.

DOGE Rises Despite the Diminishing Interest

While investors appear to have new favorite memecoins, DOGE remains a fundamental member of the pack. Its price has gone up by 11% YTD, and it still has a place among the top 10 largest cryptocurrencies by market cap.

Elon Musk has been a frequent player on the DOGE scene. The South African entrepreneur, who acquired Twitter for $44 billion last year, temporarily changed the logo of the social media platform into a picture of the infamous “Doge” meme last month. The digital asset soared 25% in the following hours. 

It won’t be considered a surprise if Dogecoin surges in the future, considering Musk’s plans to eventually integrate DOGE payments on Twitter.

The post Americans Lead the Memecoin Craze in 2023 (Study) appeared first on CryptoPotato.

View full text