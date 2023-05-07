Polkadot’s KILT Identity Blockchain Integrates With Deloitte

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
DeFi Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
OTC Trading
Spot, Options, Algo Orders and more
Accept Crypto Payment
Allow your customers to pay with crypto
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Markets Overview
Overview of the crypto market with real-time prices and key data
Trading Data
View top market movers and price performance
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
Trading Bots
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
OTC Block Trading
RFQ and trade large spot orders
Derivatives
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Futures Markets
View trends and opportunities in the Futures Markets before trading
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights in Derivatives Trading
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH Staking
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Range Bound
new
Earn high rewards when the market moves sideways
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Polkadot’s KILT Identity Blockchain Integrates With Deloitte

Cryptopotato - Chayanika Deka
2023-05-07 11:02
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
Polkadot announced that Deloitte Switzerland is integrating the former’s parachain KILT blockchain technology for issuing reusable digital credentials to support KYC and KYB processes.
With this move, Deloitte has become the latest major enterprise partner to come to the Polkadot ecosystem. The digital credentials in question will have extensive use cases such as regulatory compliance for banking and decentralized finance (DeFi), age verification for e-commerce, private logins, and fundraising.

Deloitte-KILT Integration

The official blog post explained that reusable KYB and KYC credentials, generated on KILT’s identity infrastructure, address the challenges associated with offering control and flexibility to the customer. As such, clients remain in control since credentials are stored in the wallet on their own devices, thereby granting them the power to choose with whom they share their credentials and which data points of the credential they make available.
As part of the integration, Deloitte will provide a wallet to the customer for the purpose of managing and sharing their credential. This new feature will be in the form of a browser extension, setting up, which would not require any prior knowledge of blockchain.
Following the development, Micha Bitterli, Head of Deloitte Managed Services, stated,
“By offering reusable digital credentials anchored on the KILT blockchain, Deloitte is transforming verification processes for individuals and entities. Deloitte has the technology knowledge, reach and trust to issue credentials that are globally accepted.”
The exec further highlighted the convenience, cost-effectiveness, and security aspects of using digital credentials and its potential to set the stage for new digital marketplaces, from e-commerce and DeFi to gaming.
Meanwhile, Deloitte will be tasked with digitally signing the credentials, and the accounting firm can revoke them using blockchain technology if the conditions of the customer have altered after the credential was issued.

Polkadot’s KILT

Polkadot KILT’s tech is a blockchain-based decentralized identity solution that seeks to eliminate existing inefficiencies around KYC/KYB processes that can put consumer data privacy at risk. The latest integration follows yet another collaboration with Axel Springer, which happens to be one of Europe’s largest digital publishers, to introduce a service for login based on Web3 tech.
Last year, it announced the launch of an application called – web3name – for creating a custom name to represent users’ digital identity. The goal was to ramp up the transparency of users’ identities without sacrificing the privacy involved with personal data.
The post Polkadot’s KILT Identity Blockchain Integrates With Deloitte appeared first on CryptoPotato.
View full text