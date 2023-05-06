Watch These Bitcoin Price Levels Next As BTC Dips 3% in Choppy Weekend

Bitcoin (BTC) saw fresh volatility on May 6 as low-liquidity weekend trading tested the mettle of its trading range.

BTC/USD 1-hour candle chart (Bitstamp). Source: TradingView

Bitcoin "in limbo" despite volatili

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD shedding over $1,000, or 3%, in a matter of hours on the day.

The largest cryptocurrency saw livelier conditions typical of weekend trading while remaining unable to exit a broader corridor in place for many weeks.

Amid a lack of ammuniation to either clear $30,000 resistance or drop toward key trend lines near $25,000, BTC/USD frustrated market participants.

“Bitcoin really is in limbo right now and doesn't know what to do .. I am back out of a position and just waiting again for one side of this range to break to re enter,” popular trader Crypto Tony told Twitter followers.

An accompanying chart showed potential targets in the event of a bearish breakdown.

BTC/USD annotated chart. Source: Crypto Tony/Twitter

Additional analysis released earlier in the day meanwhile repeated existing predictions of $32,000 coming into play should bullish momentum return.

In separate coverage, fellow trader CryptoBullet described the day’s losses as “nothing special.”

BTC price bulls must clear $30,000

As ever, longer timeframes were a cause for more optimistic views.

Analyzing the weekly chart, analyst Gert van Lagen flagged the 200-week simple moving average (SMA) as the resistance line to clear next, with Bitcoin possibly completing an equally bullish inverse head and shoulders chart pattern.

BTC/USD annotated chart. Source: Gert van Lagen/Twitter

Trader and investor CryptoAce meanwhile highlighted a large weekly resistance zone for bulls to tackle.

This article does not contain investment advice or recommendations. Every investment and trading move involves risk, and readers should conduct their own research when making a decision.